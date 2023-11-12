How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Rockets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
The Denver Nuggets (8-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on November 12, 2023. The Rockets have won five games in a row.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Rockets allow to opponents.
- In games Denver shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Rockets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 14th.
- The Nuggets record 10 more points per game (116) than the Rockets give up (106).
- When Denver puts up more than 106 points, it is 8-0.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nuggets scored 119.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 112.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.
- Denver gave up 109.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than it allowed in road games (115.3).
- In home games, the Nuggets made 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to away from home (36.7%).
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Out
|Hamstring
