The Denver Nuggets (8-1) will look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on November 12, 2023. The Rockets have won five games in a row.

Nuggets vs. Rockets Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV: Altitude Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets are shooting 50.7% from the field this season, 5.4 percentage points higher than the 45.3% the Rockets allow to opponents.

In games Denver shoots better than 45.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Rockets are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 14th.

The Nuggets record 10 more points per game (116) than the Rockets give up (106).

When Denver puts up more than 106 points, it is 8-0.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets scored 119.4 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 112.2 points per game on the road, a difference of 7.2 points per contest.

Denver gave up 109.6 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 5.7 fewer points than it allowed in road games (115.3).

In home games, the Nuggets made 1.1 more threes per game (12.4) than when playing on the road (11.3). They also owned a better three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to away from home (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries