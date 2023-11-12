Nuggets vs. Rockets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
A pair of streaking teams meet when the Denver Nuggets (8-1) visit the Houston Rockets (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The Nuggets are 3.5-point favorites and put their four-game win streak on the line against the Rockets, winners of five straight. The matchup has an over/under of 217.5.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Odds & Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV: Space City Home Network and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-3.5
|217.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- In five games this season, Denver and its opponents have scored more than 217.5 total points.
- Denver has an average point total of 222 in its contests this year, 4.5 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Nuggets have compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Denver has won eight out of the nine games in which it has been favored.
- Denver has been at least a -175 moneyline favorite seven times this season and won all of those games.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Nuggets vs Rockets Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Rockets Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Rockets Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Rockets Prediction
|Nuggets vs Rockets Odds/Over/Under
Nuggets vs. Rockets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 217.5
|% of Games Over 217.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|5
|55.6%
|116
|227.5
|106
|212
|224.8
|Rockets
|4
|50%
|111.5
|227.5
|106
|212
|221.6
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The 116 points per game the Nuggets score are 10 more points than the Rockets allow (106).
- Denver is 5-3 against the spread and 8-0 overall when scoring more than 106 points.
Nuggets vs. Rockets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|5-4
|5-3
|3-6
|Rockets
|5-3
|0-3
|3-5
Nuggets vs. Rockets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Rockets
|116
|111.5
|9
|18
|5-3
|4-1
|8-0
|4-1
|106
|106
|3
|3
|3-4
|4-1
|6-1
|4-1
