Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on November 8, Jokic produced 35 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three steals in a 108-105 win against the Warriors.

In this piece we'll examine Jokic's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Points Prop: Over 29.5 (-106)

Over 29.5 (-106) Rebounds Prop: Over 12.5 (-102)

Over 12.5 (-102) Assists Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (+112)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jokic's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Rockets gave up 118.6 points per contest last season, 28th in the league.

Conceding 41.5 rebounds per contest last season, the Rockets were fourth in the NBA in that category.

Allowing an average of 26.1 assists last year, the Rockets were the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Rockets were ranked last in the NBA last year, allowing 14.5 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nikola Jokic vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 25 14 10 4 0 3 2 2/28/2023 28 14 11 10 0 0 0 11/30/2022 28 17 9 12 2 1 1 11/28/2022 27 32 12 8 1 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.