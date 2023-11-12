Michael Porter Jr. NBA Player Preview vs. the Rockets - November 12
Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates will hit the court versus the Houston Rockets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.
Below, we dig into Porter's stats and trends to help you find the best prop bets.
Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Rockets
- Points Prop: Over 18.5 (-104)
- Rebounds Prop: Over 6.5 (-128)
- Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 3.5 (+124)
Rockets 2022-23 Defensive Insights
- The Rockets were 28th in the league last season, giving up 118.6 points per contest.
- On the boards, the Rockets conceded 41.5 rebounds per contest last season, fourth in the league in that category.
- The Rockets were the 24th-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.1.
- Conceding 14.5 made three-pointers per contest last season, the Rockets were last in the NBA in that category.
Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Rockets
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|4/4/2023
|33
|23
|7
|1
|6
|1
|0
|2/28/2023
|23
|17
|4
|2
|3
|1
|1
