How to Watch the Colorado vs. Oklahoma State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 10:59 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls (2-0) face the Colorado Buffaloes (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at CU Events Center. It starts at 6:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game
Colorado Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Pac-12 Networks
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Colorado vs. Oklahoma State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison
- The Cowgirls scored 16.0 more points per game last year (75.3) than the Buffaloes gave up (59.3).
- Oklahoma State had a 14-3 record last season when allowing fewer than 69.2 points.
- Last year, the Buffaloes put up just 1.0 more point per game (69.2) than the Cowgirls gave up (68.2).
- Colorado went 17-1 last season when scoring more than 68.2 points.
- Last season, the Buffaloes had a 41.3% shooting percentage from the field, which was 1.7% lower than the 43.0% of shots the Cowgirls' opponents knocked down.
- The Cowgirls' 42.7% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Buffaloes allowed to their opponents (40.6%).
Colorado Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|LSU
|W 92-78
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/8/2023
|Le Moyne
|W 97-38
|CU Events Center
|11/12/2023
|Oklahoma State
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/18/2023
|@ SMU
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|11/23/2023
|Cincinnati
|-
|Virgin Islands Sport & Fitness Center
