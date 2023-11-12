The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) will play the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.

Air Force vs. Delaware Game Information

Air Force Top Players (2022-23)

  • Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

Delaware Top Players (2022-23)

  • Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

Air Force vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Delaware Rank Delaware AVG Air Force AVG Air Force Rank
224th 69.6 Points Scored 66.9 300th
199th 70.7 Points Allowed 67.1 86th
312th 29.1 Rebounds 27.1 358th
289th 7.2 Off. Rebounds 5.6 351st
266th 6.6 3pt Made 8.2 85th
281st 11.8 Assists 15.3 35th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 10.9 84th

