Air Force vs. Delaware November 12 Tickets & Start Time
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) will play the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. This matchup is available on FloHoops.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Air Force vs. Delaware Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Sunday, November 12
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Top Players (2022-23)
- Rytis Petraitis: 10.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Jake Heidbreder: 15.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Ethan Taylor: 7.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Camden Vander Zwaag: 7.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Beau Becker: 7.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Delaware Top Players (2022-23)
- Jameer Nelson Jr.: 20.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jyare Davis: 15.3 PTS, 5.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Christian Ray: 9.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gianmarco Arletti: 5.2 PTS, 3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.8 BLK
- L.J. Owens: 9.6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Air Force vs. Delaware Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Delaware Rank
|Delaware AVG
|Air Force AVG
|Air Force Rank
|224th
|69.6
|Points Scored
|66.9
|300th
|199th
|70.7
|Points Allowed
|67.1
|86th
|312th
|29.1
|Rebounds
|27.1
|358th
|289th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|5.6
|351st
|266th
|6.6
|3pt Made
|8.2
|85th
|281st
|11.8
|Assists
|15.3
|35th
|72nd
|10.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|84th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.