Air Force vs. Delaware: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 10:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) battle the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.
You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Delaware vs. Air Force matchup in this article.
Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Air Force vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Delaware Moneyline
|Air Force Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Delaware (-5.5)
|131.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Delaware (-5.5)
|130.5
|-250
|+198
Air Force vs. Delaware Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Air Force compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last year.
- When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last year, the Falcons had an ATS record of 7-5.
- Delaware covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Fightin' Blue Hens games.
Air Force Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- While our computer ranking places Air Force 114th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 80th.
- The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
