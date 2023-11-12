The Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) battle the Air Force Falcons (1-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023. The matchup airs on FloHoops.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Delaware vs. Air Force matchup in this article.

Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

FloHoops

Air Force vs. Delaware Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Delaware Moneyline Air Force Moneyline BetMGM Delaware (-5.5) 131.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Delaware (-5.5) 130.5 -250 +198 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Delaware Betting Trends (2022-23)

Air Force compiled a 16-14-0 record against the spread last year.

When playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs last year, the Falcons had an ATS record of 7-5.

Delaware covered 11 times in 28 games with a spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times in Fightin' Blue Hens games.

Air Force Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 While our computer ranking places Air Force 114th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank is significantly better, placing it 80th.

The implied probability of Air Force winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

