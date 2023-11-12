The Air Force Falcons (1-1) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware TV: FloHoops

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to their opponents (45%).

Air Force went 12-5 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.

The Falcons were the 358th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fightin' Blue Hens finished 289th.

The Falcons' 66.9 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up.

When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Air Force went 10-1.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

Air Force averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.5 on the road.

At home, the Falcons gave up 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.8.

Air Force drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule