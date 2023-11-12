How to Watch Air Force vs. Delaware on TV or Live Stream - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 5:19 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Air Force Falcons (1-1) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on FloHoops.
Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
- TV: FloHoops
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to their opponents (45%).
- Air Force went 12-5 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.
- The Falcons were the 358th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fightin' Blue Hens finished 289th.
- The Falcons' 66.9 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up.
- When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Air Force went 10-1.
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- Air Force averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.5 on the road.
- At home, the Falcons gave up 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.8.
- Air Force drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (32.6%).
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Portland State
|L 62-55
|Clune Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ LIU
|W 82-67
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
|11/17/2023
|William & Mary
|-
|Clune Arena
