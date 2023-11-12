The Air Force Falcons (1-1) play the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens (2-0) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at Bob Carpenter Center. It tips at 1:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Air Force vs. Delaware Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware
  • TV: FloHoops

Air Force Stats Insights

  • The Falcons' 46.2% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.2 percentage points higher than the Fightin' Blue Hens allowed to their opponents (45%).
  • Air Force went 12-5 when it shot higher than 45% from the field.
  • The Falcons were the 358th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Fightin' Blue Hens finished 289th.
  • The Falcons' 66.9 points per game last year were only 3.8 fewer points than the 70.7 the Fightin' Blue Hens gave up.
  • When it scored more than 70.7 points last season, Air Force went 10-1.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • Air Force averaged 69.6 points per game at home last season, and 62.5 on the road.
  • At home, the Falcons gave up 65.4 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 68.8.
  • Air Force drained more 3-pointers at home (8.6 per game) than away (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.6%) than on the road (32.6%).

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Portland State L 62-55 Clune Arena
11/10/2023 @ LIU W 82-67 Steinberg Wellness Center
11/12/2023 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center
11/16/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena
11/17/2023 William & Mary - Clune Arena

