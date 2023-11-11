If you are trying to find information on the best bets in Pac-12 action in Week 11, or building a parlay, our computer model is here to help. It favors betting on the over/under in the USC vs. Oregon matchup, and picking UCLA (-17.5) over Arizona State against the spread. You can find more insights and stats on those college football games by scrolling down.

Best Week 11 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: UCLA -17.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins

Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins Projected Favorite & Spread: UCLA by 21.5 points

UCLA by 21.5 points Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Stanford +20.5 vs. Oregon State

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers

Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 18.6 points

Oregon State by 18.6 points Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Oregon -15.5 vs. USC

Matchup: USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon by 17 points

Oregon by 17 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 11 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 76 - USC vs. Oregon

Matchup: USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks

USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks Projected Total: 70.2 points

70.2 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Over 54.5 - Arizona vs. Colorado

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes

Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes Projected Total: 58.2 points

58.2 points Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 50 - Utah vs. Washington

Matchup: Utah Utes at Washington Huskies

Utah Utes at Washington Huskies Projected Total: 53 points

53 points Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 11

November 11 TV Channel: FOX (Stream on Fubo)

Week 11 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G Washington 9-0 (6-0 Pac-12) 41.7 / 23.0 509.1 / 413.4 Oregon 8-1 (5-1 Pac-12) 47.4 / 16.0 539.8 / 301.7 USC 7-3 (5-2 Pac-12) 45.5 / 34.5 485.5 / 436.0 Oregon State 7-2 (4-2 Pac-12) 35.2 / 20.9 437.2 / 332.9 Utah 7-2 (4-2 Pac-12) 25.0 / 15.9 352.1 / 282.3 Arizona 6-3 (4-2 Pac-12) 30.8 / 19.8 439.8 / 334.2 UCLA 6-3 (3-3 Pac-12) 28.6 / 16.3 445.0 / 294.3 Stanford 3-6 (2-5 Pac-12) 21.3 / 34.1 361.0 / 440.7 Colorado 4-5 (1-5 Pac-12) 30.7 / 33.9 389.7 / 469.0 Washington State 4-5 (1-5 Pac-12) 29.3 / 28.6 414.1 / 420.4 Cal 3-6 (1-5 Pac-12) 30.8 / 36.8 406.1 / 426.6 Arizona State 2-7 (1-5 Pac-12) 17.8 / 29.7 331.8 / 360.0

