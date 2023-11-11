Washington vs. Utah: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 5 Washington Huskies (9-0) will have their fourth-ranked scoring attack go up against the No. 13 Utah Utes (7-2), with the No. 81 scoring defense in the nation, on Saturday, November 11, 2023. The Huskies are favored, by 9.5 points. The over/under in this outing is 53.5 points.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Washington vs. Utah matchup.
Washington vs. Utah Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium
Washington vs. Utah Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Washington Moneyline
|Utah Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Washington (-9.5)
|53.5
|-350
|+275
|FanDuel
|Washington (-9.5)
|53.5
|-350
|+275
Washington vs. Utah Betting Trends
- Washington has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- The Huskies have covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 9.5-point favorites.
- Utah has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
Washington & Utah 2023 Futures Odds
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+1200
|Bet $100 to win $1200
|To Win the Pac-12
|+150
|Bet $100 to win $150
|Utah
|To Win the National Champ.
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
