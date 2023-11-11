Peter Kuest will compete at the 2023 Butterfield Bermuda Championship in Southampton, Bermuda at Port Royal Golf Course, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Kuest at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +6600 to pick up the win this week.

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Port Royal Golf Course

Port Royal Golf Course Location: Southampton, Bermuda

Southampton, Bermuda Par: 71 / 6,828 yards

Peter Kuest Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kuest has scored under par eight times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Kuest has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

In his past five appearances, Kuest has had an average finish of 35th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Kuest has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 34 -10 275 0 8 1 1 $784,915

Butterfield Bermuda Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,009 yards, which is longer than the 6,828-yard length for this tournament.

Port Royal Golf Course has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Kuest has played in the past year (7,344 yards) is 516 yards longer than the course he'll be playing this week (6,828).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -10. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Kuest's Last Time Out

Kuest was in the 45th percentile on par 3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, with an average of 2.88 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.8 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the World Wide Technology Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 89th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.9).

Kuest shot better than only 0% of the competitors at the World Wide Technology Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.25 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.49.

Kuest shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.9).

On the eight par-3s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kuest recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 1.4).

Kuest's six birdies or better on par-4s at the World Wide Technology Championship were less than the field average of 7.1.

At that most recent competition, Kuest carded a bogey or worse on two of 20 par-4s (the field averaged four).

Kuest finished the World Wide Technology Championship with a birdie or better on one of eight par-5s, less than the field's average, 6.7.

On the eight par-5s at the World Wide Technology Championship, Kuest had more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

