Big Sky opponents match up when the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (3-6) and the Northern Colorado Bears (0-9) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.

Northern Arizona is compiling 354 yards per game on offense (69th in the FCS), and rank 101st on the other side of the ball, yielding 404.1 yards allowed per game. Northern Colorado has plenty of room to improve, as it ranks sixth-worst in points per game (13.8) this season and 14th-worst in points allowed per game (34.7).

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Flagstaff, Arizona Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Key Statistics

Northern Colorado Northern Arizona 272.9 (114th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354 (66th) 473.1 (123rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 404.1 (103rd) 113.6 (101st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.7 (76th) 159.3 (105th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.3 (48th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 1 (36th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Northern Colorado Stats Leaders

Jacob Sirmon has 1,255 passing yards, or 139.4 per game, so far this season. He has completed 56.4% of his passes and has tossed eight touchdowns with nine interceptions.

The team's top rusher, David Afari, has carried the ball 131 times for 599 yards (66.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Darius Stewart has racked up 261 yards (on 54 carries) with one touchdown.

Jamarii Robinson leads his team with 322 receiving yards on 27 catches with two touchdowns.

Blake Haggerty has 35 receptions (on 39 targets) for a total of 285 yards (31.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brayden Munroe's seven targets have resulted in eight catches for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Northern Arizona Stats Leaders

Adam Damante has 1,154 passing yards for Northern Arizona, completing 69% of his passes and throwing six touchdowns and nine interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Devon Starling, has carried the ball 112 times for 526 yards (58.4 per game), scoring four times. He's also caught 18 passes for 158 yards.

Chase Belcher has carried the ball 41 times for 196 yards (21.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

Coleman Owen's team-high 562 yards as a receiver have come on 48 catches (out of 44 targets) with four touchdowns.

Hendrix Johnson has reeled in 29 passes while averaging 37.7 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

BJ Fleming has racked up 11 grabs for 159 yards, an average of 17.7 yards per game.

