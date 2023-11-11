In the matchup between the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks and Northern Colorado Bears on Saturday, November 11 at 3:00 PM, our projection model expects the Lumberjacks to come away with the victory. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

Northern Colorado vs. Northern Arizona Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Northern Arizona (-19.9) 51.7 Northern Arizona 36, Northern Colorado 16

Northern Colorado Betting Info (2022)

The Bears won four games against the spread last season, while failing to cover seven times.

A total of three of Bears games last year hit the over.

Northern Arizona Betting Info (2022)

The Lumberjacks compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Lumberjacks games.

Bears vs. Lumberjacks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Northern Arizona 25.1 32.3 30.8 32.5 20.6 32.2 Northern Colorado 13.8 34.7 13.5 29.5 14 38.8

