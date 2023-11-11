The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is set for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Miles Wood find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Miles Wood score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +460 (Bet $10 to win $46.00 if he scores a goal)

Wood stats and insights

Wood has scored in two of 12 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Wood has zero points on the power play.

Wood's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.8 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

