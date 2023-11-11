Houston vs. Cincinnati: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Houston Cougars (4-5) will face off against a fellow Big 12 foe, the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. The spread forecasts a close game, with the Cougars favored to win by 2.5 points. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will find odds and spreads for the Houston vs. Cincinnati matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Houston vs. Cincinnati Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Houston vs. Cincinnati Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Cincinnati Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Houston (-2.5)
|55.5
|-135
|+110
|FanDuel
|Houston (-2.5)
|55.5
|-128
|+106
Houston vs. Cincinnati Betting Trends
- Houston is 4-4-0 ATS this season.
- The Cougars have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Cincinnati has won just two games against the spread this year.
- The Bearcats have been an underdog by 2.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
Houston & Cincinnati 2023 Futures Odds
|Houston
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|Cincinnati
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Big 12
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
