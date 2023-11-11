High school football competition in Gunnison County, Colorado is happening this week, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Montezuma County
  • Jefferson County
  • La Plata County
  • Chaffee County
  • Elbert County
  • Sedgwick County
  • Costilla County
  • Washington County
  • Boulder County
  • Rio Blanco County

    • Gunnison County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Strasburg High School at Gunnison High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
    • Location: Gunnison, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.