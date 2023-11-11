Best Bets & Odds for the Georgia vs. Ole Miss Game – Saturday, November 11
SEC foes will do battle when the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (9-0) battle the No. 10 Ole Miss Rebels (8-1) at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. In the article below, we include best bets and tips to help you make informed bets.
Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Georgia vs. Ole Miss? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
When and Where is Georgia vs. Ole Miss?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Athens, Georgia
- Venue: Sanford Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Georgia 30, Ole Miss 27
- Georgia has been favored on the moneyline a total of eight times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Bulldogs have won all eight games they have played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -450 or shorter.
- Ole Miss has split the two games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Rebels have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bulldogs an 81.8% chance to win.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Ole Miss (+10.5)
- Georgia has two wins versus the spread in nine games this season.
- The Bulldogs have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 10.5 points or more (in nine chances).
- Ole Miss owns a record of 5-2-1 against the spread this season.
Parlay your bets together on the Georgia vs. Ole Miss matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (58.5)
- Georgia and its opponents have combined to go over Saturday's total of 58.5 points three times this season.
- In the Ole Miss' nine games this season, three have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's total of 58.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 78.1 points per game, 19.6 points more than the total of 58.5 for this game.
Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.
Splits Tables
Georgia
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|52.4
|53.7
|49.8
|Implied Total AVG
|40.1
|42.7
|35
|ATS Record
|2-7-0
|1-5-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-4-0
|2-4-0
|3-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|8-0
|5-0
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Ole Miss
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|59.8
|60.8
|58.2
|Implied Total AVG
|35.1
|36.4
|33
|ATS Record
|5-2-1
|3-1-1
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|3-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|6-0
|4-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-1
|1-0
|0-1
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.