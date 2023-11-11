Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Garfield County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football action in Garfield County, Colorado is on the schedule this week, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Garfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Glenwood Springs High School at Green Mountain High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Golden, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Rifle, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
