The Colorado Avalanche's upcoming contest versus the St. Louis Blues is slated for Saturday at 9:00 PM ET. Will Devon Toews score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Devon Toews score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Toews stats and insights

Toews has scored in one of 12 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

In one game versus the Blues this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken zero of them.

Toews has zero points on the power play.

Toews averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.3%.

Blues defensive stats

The Blues have conceded 33 goals in total (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.4 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Avalanche vs. Blues game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

