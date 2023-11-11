Colorado vs. Arizona: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) are heavy, 10.5-point favorites on the road versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023. Each team has a dynamic pass attack, with the Wildcats 22nd in passing yards per contest, and the Buffaloes seventh. The over/under is set at 55.5 in the contest.
Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Channel: Pac-12 Network
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Colorado vs. Arizona Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arizona Moneyline
|Colorado Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arizona (-10.5)
|55.5
|-400
|+300
|FanDuel
|Arizona (-10.5)
|54.5
|-400
|+310
Colorado vs. Arizona Betting Trends
- Colorado is 5-3-1 ATS this year.
- The Buffaloes have covered the spread four times this season (4-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point underdogs.
- Arizona has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover once.
- The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 10.5-point favorites.
Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
