The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) and the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5) square off on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Folsom Field in a battle of Pac-12 opponents.

On offense, Arizona ranks 30th in the FBS with 439.8 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 39th in total defense (334.2 yards allowed per contest). Colorado's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in scoring defense this season, surrendering 33.9 points per game, which ranks 15th-worst in the FBS. Offensively, it ranks 47th with 30.7 points per contest.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on Pac-12 Network, read on.

Colorado vs. Arizona Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Watch this game on Fubo City: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Colorado vs. Arizona Key Statistics

Colorado Arizona 389.7 (73rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 439.8 (34th) 469 (131st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 334.2 (35th) 69.1 (132nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 152.2 (76th) 320.6 (7th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 287.6 (22nd) 7 (10th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (57th) 15 (31st) Takeaways (Rank) 8 (118th)

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,882 yards on 69.9% passing while recording 24 touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has rushed for 268 yards on 63 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground. He's also tacked on 29 catches, totaling 251 yards and three touchdowns in the passing game.

Anthony Hankerson has totaled 255 yards on 61 carries with one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver's 783 receiving yards (87 yards per game) are a team high. He has 60 receptions on 84 targets with four touchdowns.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has caught 52 passes and compiled 499 receiving yards (55.4 per game) with five touchdowns.

Travis Hunter's 58 targets have resulted in 40 catches for 458 yards and three touchdowns.

Arizona Stats Leaders

Noah Fifita has thrown for 1,521 yards (169 ypg) to lead Arizona, completing 76.2% of his passes and recording 14 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season.

Jonah Coleman has carried the ball 93 times for a team-high 565 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times as a runner. He's also tacked on 23 catches for 292 yards (32.4 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

D.J. Williams has racked up 314 yards on 69 carries, scoring two times.

Tetairoa McMillan's leads his squad with 753 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 52 catches (out of 75 targets) and scored seven touchdowns.

Jacob Cowing has put together a 494-yard season so far with nine touchdowns, reeling in 67 passes on 85 targets.

Tanner McLachlan has hauled in 31 catches for 389 yards, an average of 43.2 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

