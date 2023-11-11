The Colorado State Rams (3-6) and the San Diego State Aztecs (3-6) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium in a clash of MWC foes.

With 32.1 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks 20th-worst in the FBS, Colorado State has had to lean on their 77th-ranked offense (26.3 points per contest) to keep them in games. This season has been hard for San Diego State on both sides of the ball, as it is averaging just 323.9 total yards per game (24th-worst) and surrendering 416.6 total yards per game (24th-worst).

We dig deep into all of the info you need before this matchup begins below, including how to watch on CBS Sports Network.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Colorado State vs. San Diego State Key Statistics

Colorado State San Diego State 391.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 323.9 (114th) 432.4 (111th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 416.6 (98th) 72.7 (131st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 142.9 (86th) 319.1 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.0 (113th) 21 (130th) Turnovers (Rank) 14 (80th) 16 (26th) Takeaways (Rank) 14 (44th)

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has 2,696 passing yards for Colorado State, completing 62.9% of his passes and collecting 18 touchdowns and 13 interceptions this season.

Vann Schield has carried the ball 74 times for a team-high 321 yards on the ground and has found the end zone three times.

This season, Avery Morrow has carried the ball 65 times for 188 yards (20.9 per game) and one touchdown.

Tory Horton's team-high 848 yards as a receiver have come on 77 catches (out of 106 targets) with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has hauled in 51 receptions totaling 653 yards, finding the end zone six times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Justus Ross-Simmons has racked up 35 receptions for 542 yards, an average of 60.2 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

San Diego State Stats Leaders

Jalen Mayden has been a dual threat for San Diego State this season. He has 1,599 passing yards (177.7 per game) while completing 61.8% of his passes. He's thrown nine touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 385 yards (42.8 ypg) on 93 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kenan Christon has racked up 292 yards (on 79 carries), while also grabbing 23 passes for 170 yards and one touchdown.

Mekhi Shaw has totaled 21 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 329 (36.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 29 times and has two touchdowns.

Brionne Penny has put up a 290-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 34 targets.

Mark Redman's 38 targets have resulted in 26 grabs for 285 yards and three touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Colorado State or San Diego State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.