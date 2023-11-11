Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Colorado
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 2:02 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Arizona Wildcats versus the Colorado Buffaloes is a game to catch for fans of Colorado college football on a Week 11 schedule that features plenty of thrilling contests.
College Football Games to Watch in Colorado on TV This Week
No. 23 Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Folsom Field
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Arizona (-10)
Northern Colorado Bears at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Colorado State (-3.5)
Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors
- Time: 11:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex
- TV Channel: Spectrum Sports
- Favorite: Air Force (-18.5)
