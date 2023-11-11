Which team is going to win on Saturday, November 11, when the Arizona Wildcats and Colorado Buffaloes go head to head at 2:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Wildcats. Check out our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Colorado vs. Arizona Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Arizona (-10) Over (54.5) Arizona 35, Colorado 23

Colorado Betting Info (2023)

The implied probability of a win by the Buffaloes based on the moneyline is 24.4%.

The Buffaloes are 5-3-1 ATS this season.

Colorado is 4-1 against the spread when an underdog by 10 points or more this year.

The teams have hit the over in four of the Buffaloes' nine games with a set total.

Colorado games this season have averaged an over/under of 62.9 points, 8.4 more than the point total in this matchup.

Arizona Betting Info (2023)

The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this matchup.

The Wildcats are 7-1-0 against the spread this year.

Arizona has 1-1 ATS when playing as at least 10-point favorites.

One Wildcats game (out of eight) has hit the over this year.

The average total for Arizona games this season has been 59.9, 5.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Buffaloes vs. Wildcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Arizona 30.8 19.8 29.4 15.6 32.5 25 Colorado 30.7 33.9 36.4 33.8 23.5 34

