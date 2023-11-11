Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Chaffee County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Chaffee County, Colorado this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Chaffee County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Buena Vista High School at Meeker High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Meeker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
