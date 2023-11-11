Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Boulder County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football is happening this week in Boulder County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Boulder County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Mead High School at Durango High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Durango, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.