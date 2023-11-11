Robert Thomas and Mikko Rantanen are two of the players with prop bets for the taking when the St. Louis Blues and the Colorado Avalanche play at Ball Arena on Saturday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).

Avalanche vs. Blues Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW

ESPN+, ALT, and BSMW Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Avalanche vs. Blues Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Colorado Avalanche

Mikko Rantanen Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Rantanen is Colorado's top contributor with 18 points. He has eight goals and 10 assists this season.

Rantanen Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 2 vs. Devils Nov. 7 2 1 3 5 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 1 1 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 5

Cale Makar Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Cale Makar is another of Colorado's top contributors through 12 games, with three goals and 12 assists.

Makar Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 9 0 1 1 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 0 3 3 2 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 3 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 3 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 0

Nathan MacKinnon Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111)

1.5 (Over Odds: -118, Under Odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

Nathan MacKinnon has scored six goals and added eight assists through 12 games for Colorado.

MacKinnon Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Kraken Nov. 9 1 2 3 3 vs. Devils Nov. 7 1 1 2 3 at Golden Knights Nov. 4 0 0 0 4 vs. Blues Nov. 1 0 2 2 2 at Sabres Oct. 29 0 0 0 4

NHL Props Today: St. Louis Blues

Robert Thomas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +125, Under Odds: -167)

Thomas' six goals and five assists in 12 games for St. Louis add up to 11 total points on the season.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 1 0 1 4 vs. Jets Nov. 7 1 0 1 1 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 vs. Devils Nov. 3 1 0 1 1 at Avalanche Nov. 1 1 0 1 2

Jordan Kyrou Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Jordan Kyrou has totaled six total points (0.5 per game) this season. He has two goals and four assists.

Kyrou Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Coyotes Nov. 9 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Nov. 7 0 0 0 3 vs. Canadiens Nov. 4 1 2 3 9 vs. Devils Nov. 3 0 0 0 4 at Avalanche Nov. 1 0 0 0 3

