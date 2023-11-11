The No. 23 Arizona Wildcats (6-3) have a Pac-12 matchup versus the Colorado Buffaloes (4-5). For odds and best bets, keep reading.

When and Where is Arizona vs. Colorado?

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: Pac-12 Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Best Moneyline Bet

  • Prediction: Arizona 35, Colorado 23
  • Arizona has been listed as the moneyline favorite only two other times so far this season, and they won both of the games.
  • The Wildcats have played as a moneyline favorite of -400 or shorter in only two games this season, and they won both.
  • Colorado has been an underdog in five games this season and won one (20%) of those contests.
  • This season, the Buffaloes have won one of their five games when they're the underdog by at least +310 on the moneyline.
  • The Wildcats have an implied moneyline win probability of 80.0% in this contest.

Against the Spread Pick

  • Pick ATS: Arizona (-10)
  • Arizona has seven wins in eight games versus the spread this season.
  • The Wildcats have covered the spread once this season when favored by 10 points or more (in two chances).
  • Against the spread, Colorado is 5-3-1 this season.
  • The Buffaloes are 4-1 ATS when underdogs by 10 points or more this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

  • Pick OU: Over (54.5)
  • Three of Arizona's games this season have gone over Saturday's total of 54.5 points.
  • In the Colorado's nine games this season, four have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 54.5.
  • Together, the two teams combine for 61.5 points per game, seven points more than the over/under of 54.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

Arizona

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 59.9 57.3 62.5
Implied Total AVG 36 34.3 37.8
ATS Record 7-1-0 4-0-0 3-1-0
Over/Under Record 1-7-0 0-4-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 3-3 2-1 1-2

Colorado

Overall Home Away
Point Total AVG 62.9 62.6 63.3
Implied Total AVG 39.1 39 39.3
ATS Record 5-3-1 3-2-0 2-1-1
Over/Under Record 4-5-0 3-2-0 1-3-0
Moneyline Favorite Record 3-1 2-1 1-0
Moneyline Underdog Record 1-4 0-2 1-2

