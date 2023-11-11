The No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1) and the Kentucky Wildcats (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Kroger Field in a battle of SEC foes.

Defensively, Alabama has been a top-25 unit, ranking 19th-best by giving up just 17.8 points per game. The offense ranks 39th (31.9 points per game). From an offensive angle, Kentucky is posting 353.4 total yards per contest (93rd-ranked). It ranks 43rd in the FBS on defense (347.2 total yards allowed per game).

For more about this game, including where and how to watch on ESPN, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Alabama vs. Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Kroger Field

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Alabama vs. Kentucky Key Statistics

Alabama Kentucky 382.2 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 353.4 (99th) 325.4 (22nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 347.2 (39th) 162.8 (60th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 141.2 (87th) 219.4 (79th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 212.2 (88th) 8 (14th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (31st) 11 (86th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (73rd)

Alabama Stats Leaders

Jalen Milroe has compiled 1,836 yards (204 ypg) on 114-of-176 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to five interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 297 rushing yards (33 ypg) on 97 carries while scoring nine touchdowns on the ground.

Jase McClellan has 632 rushing yards on 136 carries with five touchdowns.

Roydell Williams has racked up 395 yards on 73 attempts, scoring two times.

Jermaine Burton's 537 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 37 times and has registered 26 catches and five touchdowns.

Isaiah Bond has hauled in 28 receptions totaling 420 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Amari Niblack's 12 receptions have yielded 218 yards and three touchdowns.

Kentucky Stats Leaders

Devin Leary leads Kentucky with 1,905 yards on 147-of-258 passing with 18 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis is his team's leading rusher with 148 carries for 903 yards, or 100.3 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well. Davis has also chipped in with 19 catches for 227 yards and five receiving touchdowns.

Jutahn McClain has been given 26 carries and totaled 138 yards with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has registered 31 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 462 (51.3 yards per game). He's been targeted 43 times and has three touchdowns.

Dane Key has 28 receptions (on 49 targets) for a total of 431 yards (47.9 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Barion Brown has racked up 358 reciving yards (39.8 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Alabama or Kentucky gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.