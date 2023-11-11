Oddsmakers massively favor the Air Force Falcons (8-1) when they visit the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 in a matchup between MWC rivals at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Air Force is favored by 18.5 points. The game's over/under is 47.5.

On the defensive side of the ball, Air Force has been a top-25 unit, ranking fifth-best by giving up only 14.4 points per game. The offense ranks 52nd (30.2 points per game). Hawaii's defense has been bottom-25 in scoring defense this season, allowing 34 points per game, which ranks 13th-worst in the FBS. On offense, it ranks 107th with 21.5 points per contest.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Air Force vs. Hawaii Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex TV Channel: Spectrum Sports

Air Force vs Hawaii Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -18.5 -115 -105 47.5 -110 -110 -1100 +700

Looking to place a bet on Air Force vs. Hawaii? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Air Force Recent Performance

While the Falcons have ranked -103-worst in total yards per game over the last three contests (280), they rank eighth-best on the defensive side of the ball (238.7 total yards allowed) over that time frame.

Over the last three contests, the Falcons have been bottom-25 in scoring offense with 16.7 points per game (-81-worst) and top-25 in scoring defense with 14 points allowed per game (25th-best).

In terms of passing offense, Air Force ranks -119-worst with 95.7 passing yards per game over its last three contests. On defense, it ranks 26th by allowing 146.3 passing yards per game over its last three tilts.

With an average of 184.3 rushing yards per game on offense and 92.3 rushing yards surrendered on defense over the last three contests, the Falcons rank 61st and 35th, respectively, during that stretch.

In their past three games, the Falcons have two wins against the spread, and are 2-1 overall.

Air Force's past three contests have not gone over the total.

Week 11 MWC Betting Trends

Air Force Betting Records & Stats

Air Force has posted a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Air Force games have gone over the point total on four of seven occasions (57.1%).

Air Force has been favored on the moneyline seven total times this season. They've finished 6-1 in those games.

Air Force has played as a moneyline favorite of -1100 or shorter in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Falcons have a 91.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Bet on Air Force to win this matchup now with BetMGM!

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 163 times for a team-high 733 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times as a runner.

Jared Roznos' team-high 332 yards as a receiver have come on 11 catches (out of 15 targets) with two touchdowns.

Dane Kinamon has hauled in five receptions totaling 126 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Brandon Engel has a total of 82 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in five throws.

PJ Ramsey has racked up 6.5 sacks to pace the team, while also picking up seven TFL and 18 tackles.

Air Force's leading tackler, Alec Mock, has 55 tackles, two TFL, two sacks, and one interception this year.

Trey Taylor has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 48 tackles, three TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.