The Air Force Falcons (8-1) will face off against their MWC-rival, the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (3-7) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. The Rainbow Warriors will need their best effort to pull off an upset, they are currently 19-point underdogs. The over/under for the contest is 47.5 points.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Hawaii matchup.

Air Force vs. Hawaii Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Channel: Spectrum Sports

Spectrum Sports City: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Air Force vs. Hawaii Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Hawaii Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-19) 47.5 -1200 +750 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Air Force (-18.5) 47.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Air Force vs. Hawaii Betting Trends

Air Force has put together a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

Hawaii has covered just twice in nine chances against the spread this season.

The Rainbow Warriors have been an underdog by 19 points or more this year once, and failed to cover the spread.

Air Force 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the MWC -125 Bet $125 to win $100

