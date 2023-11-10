We have 2023 high school football competition in Weld County, Colorado this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Windsor High School at Ponderosa High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10

6:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverdale Ridge High School at Roosevelt High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10

7:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: Johnstown, CO

Johnstown, CO Conference: Longs Peak

Longs Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Eaton High School at Pagosa Springs High School

Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11

1:00 PM MT on November 11 Location: Pagosa Springs, CO

Pagosa Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

University High School at Rifle High School