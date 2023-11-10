Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Weld County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:12 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Weld County, Colorado this week, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Weld County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Windsor High School at Ponderosa High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Parker, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Riverdale Ridge High School at Roosevelt High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10
- Location: Johnstown, CO
- Conference: Longs Peak
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Eaton High School at Pagosa Springs High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Pagosa Springs, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
University High School at Rifle High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on November 11
- Location: Rifle, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
