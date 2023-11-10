Pac-12 Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Friday, November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Friday college basketball slate includes three games featuring a Pac-12 team in play. Among those games is the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles squaring off against the USC Trojans.
Pac-12 Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|Montana State Bobcats at Arizona State Sun Devils
|8:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at Arizona Wildcats
|8:30 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|-
|Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at USC Trojans
|10:00 PM ET, Friday, November 10
|Pac-12 Network
