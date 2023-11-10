In the only matchup on the Ligue 1 schedule today, OGC Nice and Montpellier HSC take the pitch at Stade de la Mosson.

Information on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 play is included for you.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Ligue 1 Streaming Live Today

Watch Montpellier HSC vs OGC Nice

OGC Nice is on the road to take on Montpellier HSC at Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier.

Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: OGC Nice (+110)

OGC Nice (+110) Underdog: Montpellier HSC (+265)

Montpellier HSC (+265) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.