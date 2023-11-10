Friday's game features the North Alabama Lions (1-0) and the Denver Pioneers (0-1) facing off at Flowers Hall (on November 10) at 7:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 70-61 victory for North Alabama.

The Pioneers are coming off of a 65-63 loss to Air Force in their most recent outing on Monday.

Denver vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Flowers Hall in Florence, Alabama

Denver vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: North Alabama 70, Denver 61

Denver Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Pioneers had a -134 scoring differential last season, falling short by 4.5 points per game. They put up 65.6 points per game to rank 164th in college basketball and allowed 70.1 per outing to rank 307th in college basketball.

In Summit action, Denver averaged 0.8 fewer points (64.8) than overall (65.6) in 2022-23.

The Pioneers averaged 69.5 points per game at home last season, and 61.5 away.

In 2022-23, Denver conceded 2.7 fewer points per game at home (68.9) than away (71.6).

