We have 2023 high school football action in Denver County, Colorado this week, and info on how to watch these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Denver County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thomas Jefferson High School at Dakota Ridge High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 10

4:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

North High School - Denver at Holy Family High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10

7:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: Broomfield, CO

Broomfield, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Northfield High School at Pueblo Central High School