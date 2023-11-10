The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) and the Grambling Tigers (1-0) meet at CU Events Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network. The game has no line set.

Colorado vs. Grambling Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Network Where: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: CU Events Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

Colorado compiled a 14-16-0 record against the spread last season.

Grambling sported a 19-9-0 ATS record last season as opposed to the 14-16-0 mark of Colorado.

Colorado vs. Grambling Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Colorado 69.9 138.9 67.1 129.3 138.6 Grambling 69 138.9 62.2 129.3 134.5

Additional Colorado Insights & Trends

Last year, the Buffaloes scored 7.7 more points per game (69.9) than the Tigers allowed (62.2).

Colorado had an 11-7 record against the spread and a 13-8 record overall last season when scoring more than 62.2 points.

Colorado vs. Grambling Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Colorado 14-16-0 13-17-0 Grambling 19-9-0 10-18-0

Colorado vs. Grambling Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Colorado Grambling 13-5 Home Record 11-1 2-9 Away Record 9-6 7-6-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-4-0 71.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 73 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.9 5-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-6-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-9-0

