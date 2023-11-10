Colorado vs. Grambling November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:02 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) face the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on Pac-12 Network.
Colorado vs. Grambling Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Colorado (-22.5)
- Total: 139.5
- TV: Pac-12 Network
Colorado Top Players (2022-23)
- Tristan da Silva: 15.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- KJ Simpson: 15.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Luke O'Brien: 6.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Nique Clifford: 5.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Lawson Lovering: 4.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Grambling Top Players (2022-23)
- Cameron Christon: 12.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shawndarius Cowart: 11.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Carte'Are Gordon: 12.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Jourdan Smith: 8.5 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 1 BLK
- Virshon Cotton: 7.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
Colorado vs. Grambling Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado Rank
|Colorado AVG
|Grambling AVG
|Grambling Rank
|212th
|69.9
|Points Scored
|69
|248th
|86th
|67.1
|Points Allowed
|62.2
|15th
|79th
|33.4
|Rebounds
|31.3
|210th
|105th
|9.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|178th
|274th
|6.5
|3pt Made
|5
|349th
|179th
|13
|Assists
|11.7
|289th
|265th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|13.4
|316th
