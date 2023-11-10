Friday's contest features the Colorado State Rams (1-0) and the Wright State Raiders (0-0) facing off at Moby Arena (on November 10) at 9:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-69 victory for Colorado State.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Colorado State vs. Wright State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Moby Arena

Colorado State vs. Wright State Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado State 79, Wright State 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado State vs. Wright State

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado State (-9.7)

Colorado State (-9.7) Computer Predicted Total: 147.8

Colorado State Performance Insights

On offense, Colorado State was the 157th-ranked squad in the nation (72.5 points per game) last season. Defensively, it was 221st (71.4 points allowed per game).

The Rams were 333rd in the nation in rebounds per game (28.4) and 130th in rebounds allowed (30.4) last season.

With 16.5 assists per game, Colorado State was 12th-best in college basketball last season.

Last season, the Rams were 149th in the nation in 3-point makes (7.6 per game) and 62nd in 3-point percentage (36.4%).

Defensively, Colorado State was 20th-worst in college basketball in 3-pointers allowed per game at 8.9 last year. It was 330th in 3-point percentage conceded at 36.5%.

Last year, the Rams took 61.5% of their shots from inside the arc, and 38.5% from beyond it. In terms of made shots, 71.2% of the Rams' buckets were 2-pointers, and 28.8% were 3-pointers.

