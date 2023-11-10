The Wright State Raiders (0-0) take on the Colorado State Rams (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Moby Arena. It begins at 9:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Colorado State vs. Wright State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado State vs. Wright State Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado

Moby Arena in Fort Collins, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Colorado State vs. Wright State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Wright State Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-8.5) 155.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-8.5) 156.5 -450 +330 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Colorado State vs. Wright State Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colorado State put together a 12-18-0 ATS record last year.

The Rams and their opponents combined to hit the over 18 out of 30 times last season.

Wright State won 16 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 13 times.

In Raiders games last year, the combined scoring went over the point total 16 times.

Colorado State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 Colorado State is 84th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), much higher than its computer rankings (129th).

With odds of +50000, Colorado State has been given a 0.2% chance of winning the national championship.

