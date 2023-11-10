Colorado State vs. Wright State November 10 Tickets & Start Time
The Colorado State Rams (1-0) will face the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.
Colorado State vs. Wright State Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Colorado State (-10.5)
- Total: 156.5
- TV: MW Network
Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)
- Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
Wright State Top Players (2022-23)
- Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
- Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Colorado State vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Colorado State Rank
|Colorado State AVG
|Wright State AVG
|Wright State Rank
|157th
|72.5
|Points Scored
|79.9
|19th
|221st
|71.4
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|282nd
|333rd
|28.4
|Rebounds
|33.6
|69th
|362nd
|5.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.9
|231st
|149th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|6.2
|299th
|12th
|16.5
|Assists
|15
|49th
|61st
|10.7
|Turnovers
|12.4
|235th
