The Colorado State Rams (1-0) will face the Wright State Raiders (0-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via MW Network.

Colorado State vs. Wright State Game Information

Colorado State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Isaiah Stevens: 17.9 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • John Tonje: 14.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Isaiah Rivera: 8.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Patrick Cartier: 12.3 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • James Moors: 6 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK

Wright State Top Players (2022-23)

  • Trey Calvin: 20.3 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brandon Noel: 13 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
  • Tim Finke: 8 PTS, 5.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • AJ Braun: 9.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Alex Huibregste: 8.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

Colorado State vs. Wright State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Colorado State Rank Colorado State AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank
157th 72.5 Points Scored 79.9 19th
221st 71.4 Points Allowed 73.7 282nd
333rd 28.4 Rebounds 33.6 69th
362nd 5.1 Off. Rebounds 7.9 231st
149th 7.6 3pt Made 6.2 299th
12th 16.5 Assists 15 49th
61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.4 235th

