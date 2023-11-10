Friday's game between the Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) and the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at CU Events Center should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-69, with Colorado taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

The matchup has no set line.

Colorado vs. Grambling Game Info & Odds

Colorado vs. Grambling Score Prediction

Prediction: Colorado 72, Grambling 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Colorado vs. Grambling

Computer Predicted Spread: Colorado (-3.0)

Colorado (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 140.5

Colorado Performance Insights

Last season, Colorado was 212th in college basketball on offense (69.9 points scored per game) and 86th defensively (67.1 points allowed).

Last year, the Buffaloes were 79th in the nation in rebounds (33.4 per game) and 148th in rebounds allowed (30.7).

At 13 assists per game last year, Colorado was 179th in college basketball.

The Buffaloes were 274th in the nation in 3-pointers made (6.5 per game) and 283rd in 3-point percentage (32.2%) last year.

Giving up 6.2 3-pointers per game and conceding 32.1% from downtown last year, Colorado was 51st and 77th in the nation, respectively, in those categories.

The Buffaloes attempted 65.4% of their shots from inside the 3-point line, and 34.6% from beyond it last year. In terms of makes, 74.4% of the Buffaloes' buckets were 2-pointers, and 25.6% were 3-pointers.

