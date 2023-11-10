The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) hit the court against the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Colorado vs. Grambling matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Colorado vs. Grambling Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Colorado vs. Grambling Betting Trends (2022-23)

Colorado covered 14 times in 30 games with a spread last season.

A total of 13 Buffaloes games last season hit the over.

Grambling went 19-9-0 ATS last year.

Tigers games hit the over 10 out of 28 times last year.

Colorado Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +9000

+9000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+9000), Colorado is 46th in the country. It is way higher than that, fifth-best, according to computer rankings.

With odds of +9000, Colorado has been given a 1.1% chance of winning the national championship.

