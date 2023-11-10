The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) square off against the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.

Colorado vs. Grambling Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado

CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado TV: Pac-12 Networks

Colorado Stats Insights

The Buffaloes shot 43.4% from the field last season, five percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

In games Colorado shot higher than 38.4% from the field, it went 15-6 overall.

The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 210th.

Last year, the Buffaloes put up 69.9 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 62.2 the Tigers allowed.

Colorado had a 13-8 record last season when scoring more than 62.2 points.

Colorado Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Colorado played better at home last season, scoring 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Buffaloes surrendered 63.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.5.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Colorado fared better at home last season, sinking 6.3 treys per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in road games.

Colorado Upcoming Schedule