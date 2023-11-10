How to Watch Colorado vs. Grambling on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:17 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Colorado Buffaloes (1-0) square off against the Grambling Tigers (1-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on Pac-12 Network.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Colorado vs. Grambling Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: CU Events Center in Boulder, Colorado
- TV: Pac-12 Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games
Colorado Stats Insights
- The Buffaloes shot 43.4% from the field last season, five percentage points higher than the 38.4% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- In games Colorado shot higher than 38.4% from the field, it went 15-6 overall.
- The Buffaloes were the 79th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Tigers finished 210th.
- Last year, the Buffaloes put up 69.9 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 62.2 the Tigers allowed.
- Colorado had a 13-8 record last season when scoring more than 62.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Colorado Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Colorado played better at home last season, scoring 71.3 points per game, compared to 65.4 per game in road games.
- In 2022-23, the Buffaloes surrendered 63.2 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, they allowed 71.5.
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Colorado fared better at home last season, sinking 6.3 treys per game with a 32.8% three-point percentage, compared to 6.1 threes per game and a 30.2% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Colorado Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Towson
|W 75-57
|CU Events Center
|11/10/2023
|Grambling
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/14/2023
|Milwaukee
|-
|CU Events Center
|11/20/2023
|Richmond
|-
|Ocean Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.