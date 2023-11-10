Celtics vs. Nets Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 10
The Brooklyn Nets (4-4) visit the Boston Celtics (5-2) after winning three straight road games. The Celtics are double-digit favorites by 10.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023.
Celtics vs. Nets Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN, NBCS-BOS, and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Nets Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 123 - Nets 107
Celtics vs Nets Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Nets
- Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-15.8)
- Computer Predicted Total: 229.6
- The Nets have a 7-1-0 ATS record this season compared to the 4-3-0 mark of the Celtics.
- Boston and its opponents have exceeded the point total 71.4% of the time this season (five out of seven). That's more often than Brooklyn and its opponents have (five out of eight).
- The Celtics have a .714 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-2) this season while the Nets have a .429 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (3-4).
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics have been carried by their offense, as they rank third-best in the NBA by averaging 120.6 points per game. They rank ninth in the league in points allowed (108.6 per contest).
- Boston is top-five this season in rebounding, ranking second-best in the league with 49.6 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.7 rebounds allowed per contest.
- The Celtics are averaging 23.7 dimes per game, which ranks them 25th in the NBA in 2023-24.
- Boston ranks 10th in the NBA at 13.6 turnovers per contest, but it is forcing 12.1 turnovers per game, which ranks third-worst in the league.
- The Celtics own a 36.4% three-point percentage this year (13th-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by making 15.4 three-pointers per game (third-best).
Nets Performance Insights
- The Nets are 11th in the NBA in points scored (115.4 per game) and 18th in points allowed (114.8).
- In 2023-24, Brooklyn is ninth in the league in rebounds (45.8 per game) and 13th in rebounds conceded (44.3).
- This season the Nets are ranked 11th in the league in assists at 26.3 per game.
- In 2023-24, Brooklyn is second-best in the NBA in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) but worst in turnovers forced (11.3).
- In 2023-24 the Nets are second-best in the NBA in 3-point makes (15.5 per game), and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (38.5%).
