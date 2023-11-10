The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch games in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thomas Jefferson High School at Dakota Ridge High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on November 10

4:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: Golden, CO

Golden, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 6:50 PM MT on November 10

6:50 PM MT on November 10 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on November 10

7:00 PM MT on November 10 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Columbine High School