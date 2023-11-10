Air Force vs. LIU: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Long Island Sharks (0-0) and the Air Force Falcons (0-1) meet at Steinberg Wellness Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has no set line.
Air Force vs. LIU Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: NEC Front Row
- Where: Brooklyn, New York
- Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Falcons Betting Records & Stats
- In Air Force's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.
- The Falcons' record against the spread last season was 16-14-0.
- Air Force (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 30.4% of the time, 22.9% more often than LIU (7-16-0) last year.
Air Force vs. LIU Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|LIU
|66.7
|133.6
|80.0
|147.1
|142.9
|Air Force
|66.9
|133.6
|67.1
|147.1
|131.2
Additional Air Force Insights & Trends
- The Falcons put up 13.1 fewer points per game last year (66.9) than the Sharks allowed (80.0).
- When it scored more than 80.0 points last season, Air Force went 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.
Air Force vs. LIU Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|LIU
|7-16-0
|10-13-0
|Air Force
|16-14-0
|17-13-0
Air Force vs. LIU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|LIU
|Air Force
|2-9
|Home Record
|10-9
|1-14
|Away Record
|4-8
|1-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|9-9-0
|4-8-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-4-0
|72.0
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|69.6
|64.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|62.5
|4-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|11-7-0
|5-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-6-0
