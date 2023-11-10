The Long Island Sharks (0-0) and the Air Force Falcons (0-1) meet at Steinberg Wellness Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on NEC Front Row. The matchup has no set line.

Air Force vs. LIU Odds & Info

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Where: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Steinberg Wellness Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Falcons Betting Records & Stats

In Air Force's games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 17 times.

The Falcons' record against the spread last season was 16-14-0.

Air Force (16-14-0 ATS) covered the spread 30.4% of the time, 22.9% more often than LIU (7-16-0) last year.

Air Force vs. LIU Over/Under Stats

2022-23 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total LIU 66.7 133.6 80.0 147.1 142.9 Air Force 66.9 133.6 67.1 147.1 131.2

Additional Air Force Insights & Trends

The Falcons put up 13.1 fewer points per game last year (66.9) than the Sharks allowed (80.0).

When it scored more than 80.0 points last season, Air Force went 5-0 against the spread and 6-0 overall.

Air Force vs. LIU Betting Splits

2022-23 ATS Record 2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P) LIU 7-16-0 10-13-0 Air Force 16-14-0 17-13-0

Air Force vs. LIU Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

LIU Air Force 2-9 Home Record 10-9 1-14 Away Record 4-8 1-7-0 Home ATS Record 9-9-0 4-8-0 Away ATS Record 7-4-0 72.0 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.6 64.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.5 4-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 11-7-0 5-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-6-0

