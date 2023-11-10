How to Watch Air Force vs. LIU on TV or Live Stream - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:16 AM MST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Long Island Sharks (0-0) go up against the Air Force Falcons (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Air Force vs. LIU Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV: SportsNet NY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Air Force Stats Insights
- The Falcons shot 46.2% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 47.6% the Sharks' opponents shot last season.
- Air Force compiled an 11-1 straight up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.
- The Falcons were the 358th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sharks finished 246th.
- The Falcons' 66.9 points per game last year were 13.1 fewer points than the 80.0 the Sharks gave up to opponents.
- Air Force went 6-0 last season when it scored more than 80.0 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Air Force Home & Away Comparison
- Air Force put up more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (62.5) last season.
- At home, the Falcons conceded 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 68.8.
- Beyond the arc, Air Force made fewer trifectas away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.6%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Air Force Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Portland State
|L 62-55
|Clune Arena
|11/10/2023
|@ LIU
|-
|Steinberg Wellness Center
|11/12/2023
|@ Delaware
|-
|Bob Carpenter Center
|11/16/2023
|Lindenwood
|-
|Clune Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.