The Long Island Sharks (0-0) go up against the Air Force Falcons (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

Air Force vs. LIU Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York

Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York TV: SportsNet NY

Air Force Stats Insights

The Falcons shot 46.2% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 47.6% the Sharks' opponents shot last season.

Air Force compiled an 11-1 straight up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.

The Falcons were the 358th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sharks finished 246th.

The Falcons' 66.9 points per game last year were 13.1 fewer points than the 80.0 the Sharks gave up to opponents.

Air Force went 6-0 last season when it scored more than 80.0 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

Air Force put up more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (62.5) last season.

At home, the Falcons conceded 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 68.8.

Beyond the arc, Air Force made fewer trifectas away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.6%) as well.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule