The Long Island Sharks (0-0) go up against the Air Force Falcons (0-1) at 1:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. The matchup airs on NEC Front Row.

Air Force vs. LIU Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Steinberg Wellness Center in Brooklyn, New York
  • TV: SportsNet NY
Air Force Stats Insights

  • The Falcons shot 46.2% from the field, 1.4% lower than the 47.6% the Sharks' opponents shot last season.
  • Air Force compiled an 11-1 straight up record in games it shot higher than 47.6% from the field.
  • The Falcons were the 358th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Sharks finished 246th.
  • The Falcons' 66.9 points per game last year were 13.1 fewer points than the 80.0 the Sharks gave up to opponents.
  • Air Force went 6-0 last season when it scored more than 80.0 points.

Air Force Home & Away Comparison

  • Air Force put up more points at home (69.6 per game) than away (62.5) last season.
  • At home, the Falcons conceded 65.4 points per game last season. On the road, they gave up 68.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Air Force made fewer trifectas away (7.5 per game) than at home (8.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.6%) as well.

Air Force Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Portland State L 62-55 Clune Arena
11/10/2023 @ LIU - Steinberg Wellness Center
11/12/2023 @ Delaware - Bob Carpenter Center
11/16/2023 Lindenwood - Clune Arena

