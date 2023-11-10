Friday's contest features the Houston Cougars (0-0) and the Air Force Falcons (1-0) squaring off at Fertitta Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 71-55 victory for heavily favored Houston according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 10.

The Falcons' last outing on Monday ended in a 65-63 win over Denver.

Air Force vs. Houston Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas

Air Force vs. Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Houston 71, Air Force 55

Other MWC Predictions

Air Force Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Falcons' -45 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.5 points per game) was a result of scoring 63.6 points per game (207th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (199th in college basketball).

In MWC games, Air Force averaged 1.1 more points (64.7) than overall (63.6) in 2022-23.

The Falcons averaged 68.9 points per game at home last season, and 60.9 on the road.

Air Force allowed 65.7 points per game at home last season, and 63.5 on the road.

