Will Samuel Girard Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 9?
On Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, the Colorado Avalanche clash with the Seattle Kraken. Is Samuel Girard going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Samuel Girard score a goal against the Kraken?
Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)
Girard stats and insights
- Girard is yet to score through 11 games this season.
- In one game versus the Kraken this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
- Girard has zero points on the power play.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.6 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Avalanche vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 9, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
